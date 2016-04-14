FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evertec amends credit facility
April 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evertec amends credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Evertec amends credit facility

* Timely filing of periodic reports on forms 10-k and 10-q satisfies borrower’s financial reporting obligations

* Deadline for filing company’s 2015 annual report on form 10-k has been extended to september 15, 2016

* Deadline for filing company’s quarterly reports on form 10-q for quarters ending march 31 and june 30 also extended to sept 15

* Amendment provides for increase in interest rate under credit facility by 50 basis points in event form 10-k,10-q not filed by may 30

* Applicable interest rates will increase by an additional 25 basis points if such reports are not filed by july 15, 2016

* Entered into an amendment and waiver of its existing credit facility to extend certain financial reporting deadlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

