#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces it will move its domicile to Cayman Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces it will move its corporate domicile to the cayman islands

* Says will move its corporate domicile from republic of marshall islands to cayman islands

* Says change of corporate domicile will not affect day-to-day business and operations of ocean rig

* All shares of ocean rig will automatically convert into shares of same class of redomiciled ocean rig on one-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
