BRIEF-Traverse Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.03
April 14, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Traverse Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd :

* Traverse energy announces 2015 year end results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Production in q1 of 2016 is anticipated to be 775 boe/day which, combined with depressed commodity prices

* Reduced 2016 program to $10 million and drilling activities have been delayed to second half of 2016

* Traverse energy ltd qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 3.2 million versus $ 5.5 million

* Outlook for production in q1 of 2016 which combined with depressed commodity prices, has reduced projected cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

