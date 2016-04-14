BRIEF-Traverse Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.03

April 14 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd :
* Traverse energy announces 2015 year end results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Production in q1 of 2016 is anticipated to be 775 boe/day which, combined with depressed commodity prices
* Reduced 2016 program to $10 million and drilling activities have been delayed to second half of 2016
* Traverse energy ltd qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 3.2 million versus $ 5.5 million
* Outlook for production in q1 of 2016 which combined with depressed commodity prices, has reduced projected cash flow