BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum files for voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring
April 15, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum files for voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Goodrich Petroleum voluntarily files for Chapter 11 to implement financial restructuring, with restructuring support agreement executed by a majority of second lien noteholders

* Through Chapter 11 restructuring, will eliminate approximately $400 million in debt from its balance sheet

* RSA eliminates all of company’s prepetition funded indebtedness other than its first lien reserve based loan facility

* RSA also provides for company’s executive management team to remain with company

* Expects to maintain sufficient liquidity during financial restructuring process

* Intends to continue to pay employee wages and provide benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

