FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mitel to acquire Polycom in deal valued at about $1.96 bln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitel to acquire Polycom in deal valued at about $1.96 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp :

* Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Polycom

* Says transaction valued at approximately $1.96 billion

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Mitel in 2017

* Mitel Networks Corp says Polycom stockholders will be entitled to $3.12 in cash and 1.31 Mitel common shares for each share of Polycom common stock

* Polycom brand to be retained

* Richard Mcbee, Mitel’s chief executive officer will lead combined organization.

* Steve Spooner, Mitel’s chief financial officer, will also continue in that role

* Says expected that Polycom directors will assume two seats on Mitel board

* On closing of proposed transaction, it is expected that Polycom directors will assume two seats on Mitel board.

* Combined company will be headquartered in Ottawa, Canada

* Mitel Networks says Polycom to hold approximately 60% and current Mitel shareholders to hold approximately 40% of outstanding Mitel common shares

* Combined company will operate under Mitel name

* Intends to finance cash portion of consideration for acquisition, refinancing of existing credit facilities and those of Polycom

* Mitel Networks Corp sees q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin will be within company’s prior guidance range

* Sees Q1 Non-Gaap revenue will be in range of $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA margin will be in range of 7.5% to 9.5%

* Says has received financing commitments from BofA Merrill lynch of approximately $1.1 billion in aggregate

* Says anticipates operating synergies of approximately $160 million by 2018

* Q1 revenue view $283.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.