BRIEF-Xura Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $340-$370 mln
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 15, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xura Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $340-$370 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Xura Inc

* Xura provides preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and year end 2015 results; discloses exclusive negotiations of a potential sale for $25 per share; postpones earnings release and conference call

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $340 million to $370 million

* Xura inc sees restructuring to be largely complete by end of q3 of fiscal 2016

* Xura inc sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda to be between $70 million and $85 million

* Year end filing and earnings call are being delayed to finalize our financial statements, including accounting for income taxes

* Continue to expect an annualized run rate adjusted ebitda of between $100 million and $120 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Delay is largely attributable to complex strategic negotiations for potential sale of company

* Are currently engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company to a third party

* Engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company at a purchase price of $25 per share

* Sees cash and cash equivalents at end of fiscal 2016 to be between $170 million and $200 million

* Xura inc sees q4 revenue $82 million versus $64 million

* Xura inc sees q4 adjusted ebitda $14 million versus $4 million

* Q4 revenue view $81.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

