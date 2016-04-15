BRIEF-Domtar provides business update

April 15 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp

* Domtar provides business update

* Expects sales to be $1,287 million and estimates operating profit to be between $16 and $19 million in q1

* Domtar Corp sees q1 ebitda before items will be between $128 and $131 million

* Domtar Corp says estimated operating profit in q1 of 2016 includes an impairment of property, plant and equipment of $21 million

* Domtar Corp says had extensive planned maintenance outages across our mill network in q1

* Domtar Corp says within shutdowns, we came across a number of unexpected issues that resulted in longer than anticipated outages

* Domtar Corp says outages led to higher planned maintenance and related costs

* Domtar Corp says " issues were mostly related to specific incidents and they are now behind us."