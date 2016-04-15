FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaworld appoints Ron Bension and Donald Robinson to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld announces two independent, veteran theme park industry executives to join its board of directors

* Board recommends enhanced corporate governance practices including phased elimination of classified board

* Board is recommending of a majority voting standard in uncontested director elections

* Appointed Ron Bension and Donald Robinson to board of directors

* Board is recommending adoption of enhancements to corporate governance practices at co’s 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
