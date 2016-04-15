FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Access National posts Q1 earnings $0.39/shr
April 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Access National posts Q1 earnings $0.39/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Access National Corp

* Access national q1 earnings rise 13 pct, declares dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Net interest margin decreased from 3.72 pct to 3.61 pct when comparing Q1 2015 to Q1 2016

* Access National Corp qtrly net interest income $10.6 million versus $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

