BRIEF-Access National posts Q1 earnings $0.39/shr

April 15 (Reuters) - Access National Corp

* Access national q1 earnings rise 13 pct, declares dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Net interest margin decreased from 3.72 pct to 3.61 pct when comparing Q1 2015 to Q1 2016

* Access National Corp qtrly net interest income $10.6 million versus $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)