BRIEF-First Horizon posts Q1 earnings $0.20/shr

* First Horizon momentum continues in first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First horizon national corp says net interest income increased to $172.1 million in q1 from $166.7 million last quarter

* First horizon national corp says net interest margin rose to 2.88 percent in q1 from 2.82 percent last quarter

* First horizon national corp says december rate increase by fed contributed to increases in both net interest income and net interest margin for quarter

* Q1 Net Charge offs $9 million

* First horizon national corp qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio estimated at 10.35 percent