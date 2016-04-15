FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Horizon posts Q1 earnings $0.20/shr
Hurricane Harvey
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Horizon posts Q1 earnings $0.20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp

* First Horizon momentum continues in first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First horizon national corp says net interest income increased to $172.1 million in q1 from $166.7 million last quarter

* First horizon national corp says net interest margin rose to 2.88 percent in q1 from 2.82 percent last quarter

* First horizon national corp says december rate increase by fed contributed to increases in both net interest income and net interest margin for quarter

* Q1 Net Charge offs $9 million

* First horizon national corp qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio estimated at 10.35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
