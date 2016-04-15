FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starboard comments on Depomed's decision to withdraw reincorporation proposal
April 15, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starboard comments on Depomed's decision to withdraw reincorporation proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP

* Starboard comments on Depomed’s decision to withdraw its reincorporation proposal

* Starboard says remain convinced that meaningful board change is required at Depomed

* “determined to continue its current process to call a special meeting to remove and replace current board members”

* Starboard Value LP says has an ownership interest in approximately 9.9 pct of Depomed’s outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Starboard Value LP] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

