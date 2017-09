April 15 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals receives FDA orphan drug designation for ganaxolone IV to treat status epilepticus

* Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics of ganaxolone IV expected to initiate in 2016 H1