BRIEF-Linn Energy announces payment of interest due under certain senior notes
April 15, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Linn Energy announces payment of interest due under certain senior notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Linn Energy

* Linn Energy announces payment of interest due under certain senior notes; provides update on strategic alternatives process; enters into amendments to credit facilities

* Linn Energy Llc and Berry Petroleum Company made interest payments on April 14, 2016 of about $30 million on Linn’s 7.75 pct senior notes due 2021

* Linn and Berry intend to elect to exercise 30-day grace period with respect to an interest payment due April 15, 2016

* Linn Energy Llc says currently in process of exploring strategic alternatives

* Linn Energy Llc says in talks on how to best reduce company’s debt including possibility of restructuring under a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* To exercise 30-day grace period on interest payment of approximately $31 million on Linn’s 8.625 pct senior notes due April 2020

* Says Linn and Berry intend to elect to exercise 30 day grace period for interest payment due April 15, 2016 of approximately $31 million

* To exercise 30-day grace period on interest payments due may 1, 2016 of approximately $18.2 million on Linn’s 6.25 pct senior notes due May 2019

* Linn Energy Llc says on April 12, 2016, Linn entered into eighth amendment to its sixth amended and restated credit agreement

* To exercise 30-day grace period on approximately $8.8 million on Berry’s 6.75 pct senior notes due November 2020

* Credit agreement amendment provides that certain specified events will not become defaults or events of default until May 11, 2016

* Under credit agreement amendment, Berry to have access to $45 million in cash in order to fund ordinary course operations

* Under credit agreement amendment, borrowing base will remain constant until May 11, 2016, subject to some conditions

* Credit agreement amendment provides that borrowing base will remain constant until May 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ LINE.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
