BRIEF-Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib
April 15, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib in patients with alk+ non-small cell lung cancer

* Of 70 evaluable alk+ nsclc patients with prior crizotinib therapy treated with brigatinib, median progression-free survival was 13.4 months

* Median PFS was not yet reached in alk+ nsclc patients who were crizotinib-naive (n=8)

* Of 8 evaluable tki-naive alk+ nsclc patients treated with brigatinib, all demonstrated an objective response; 7 responses were confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

