BRIEF-Citigroup Q1 GCB revenues $7.8 bln, decreased 6 pct
April 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Citigroup Q1 GCB revenues $7.8 bln, decreased 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup reports first quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GCB revenues of $7.8 billion decreased 6%

* Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was $12.7 billion at quarter end compared to $14.6 billion at end of prior year period

* Market-Sensitive products clearly suffered from weak investor sentiment during quarter

* Given that holdings now accounts for small percentage of CITI’s balance sheet, will no longer report its results separately after this year

* Continued to make progress in several key areas

* Q1 ICG revenues of $8.0 billion decreased 12%

* Says “winding down holdings has been a longtime goal”

* Says Q1 2015 included cva/dva of negative $73 million

* Drove another significant reduction of assets in citi holdings, which were down 10% from end of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

