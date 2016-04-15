FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-E-House enters into agreement for going private
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-E-House enters into agreement for going private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - E-house China Holdings Ltd

* House enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* House china holdings ltd - e-house holdings ltd will acquire company for a cash consideration equal to us$6.85 per ordinary share of company

* House china holdings ltd - company’s board has unanimously approved merger agreement

* Parent will acquire company for a cash consideration equal to us$6.85 per ordinary share of company

* Says buyer group intends to fund merger through a combination of a committed loan facility in amount of $350 million

* House china holdings ltd - board resolved to recommend that company’s shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger agreement

* House china holdings - buyer group agreed to vote all shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of authorization and approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.