#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment Q4 revenue $42.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Rlj Entertainment Inc Says In 2016, Company Plans To Further De

* Rlj entertainment reports preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue $42.1 million

* As of march 31 st , 2016, acorn tv subscriber count grew to 260,000 paid subscribers across platforms, an up 33% since dec 31

* Exploring a refinancing of its credit facility during 2016

* Lever balance sheet through a combination of ebitda growth and/or principal repayments

* In 2016, company plans to “further de-lever balance sheet through a combination of ebitda growth and/or principal repayments”

* Says company will seek to lower its cost of capital by exploring a refinancing of its credit facility during 2016

* Adjusted ebitda for q4 increased by 68.3% to $11.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
