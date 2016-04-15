FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroshale says Q4 production increasing by 178 pct to 1,444 boe/d
April 15, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroshale says Q4 production increasing by 178 pct to 1,444 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Petroshale Inc

* Petroshale announces financial and operating results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2015 and continued strong reserves growth

* Q4 production increasing by 178% to 1,444 boe/d

* Entered into an amended loan agreement with our subordinated lenders

* Lenders agreed to provide an additional us$20.0 million of capacity to subordinated loan facility

* Lenders agreed to extend maturity date of loan facility to december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

