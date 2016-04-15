FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement for Half Moon
April 15, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement for Half Moon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc :

* Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement for half moon

* Rockresorts will no longer manage half moon in montego bay, jamaica

* Half moon will repay vail resorts amortized “key money” investment of approximately $4.5 million

* Half moon will pay vail resorts a termination fee of approximately $3.5 million

* Termination fee will be recorded in resort reported ebitda in fiscal 2016

* Says termination fee will be recorded in resort reported ebitda in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

