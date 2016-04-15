FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemical financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemical financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical financial corporation reports 2016 first quarter operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemical financial corp says q1 share $0.60

* Says net interest income was $74.3 million in q1 of 2016, $15.1 million, or 26%, higher than q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.