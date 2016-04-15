BRIEF-Chemical financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

April 15 (Reuters) - Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical financial corporation reports 2016 first quarter operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income was $74.3 million in q1 of 2016, $15.1 million, or 26%, higher than q1 of 2015

