BRIEF-Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. POWER for $1.1 billion to XIO Group
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 15, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. POWER for $1.1 billion to XIO Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc :

* Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. Power for $1.1 billion to XIO group

* Transaction is expected to close during q3 of 2016

* Reached a definitive agreement to sell j.d. Power to xio group

* On april 27, 2016 , subject to shareholder approval, mcgraw hill financial will be renamed S&P Global

* Morgan stanley is acting as financial advisor and shearman & sterling llp is acting as legal advisor to mcgraw hill financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

