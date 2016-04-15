BRIEF-Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. POWER for $1.1 billion to XIO Group

April 15 (Reuters) - Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc :

* Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. Power for $1.1 billion to XIO group

* Transaction is expected to close during q3 of 2016

* Reached a definitive agreement to sell j.d. Power to xio group

* On april 27, 2016 , subject to shareholder approval, mcgraw hill financial will be renamed S&P Global

