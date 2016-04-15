BRIEF-Newtek Business Services announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 7 pct notes

April 15 (Reuters) - Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Business Services Corp announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 7.00% notes due 2021

* Notes will mature on march 31, 2021

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.00% per year

* That it has increased size of offering from $25 million in aggregate principal amount to $35 million in aggregate principal amount