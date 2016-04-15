BRIEF-CWC Energy Services credit facilities reduced to $65 mln

April 15 (Reuters) - CWC Energy Services Corp :
* CWC Energy Services Corp announces amendments to its credit facilities and additions to management team
* Maturity date of credit facilities were extended to July 31, 2018
* Credit facilities were reduced from $75.0 million to $65.0 million
* The minimum liquidity is reduced from $12.5 million to $10.0 million
* Credit facilities with ability to increase credit facilities by an additional $60.0 million through an accordion feature