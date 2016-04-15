FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners provides strategic update
April 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners provides strategic update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Provides strategic update

* Announced suspension in quarterly cash distribution.

* Q1 results impacted by weakness in fuel products segment, partially offset by continued stability in core specialty products segment

* Based on preliminary data, partnership currently sees, for q1 2016, a net loss between $83.0 million and $59.0 million

* In view of current volatility in market conditions board unanimously voted to suspend quarterly cash distribution

* Anticipate that current-year capital spending to be well below prior-year levels

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

