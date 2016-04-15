BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners provides strategic update

April 15 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Provides strategic update
* Announced suspension in quarterly cash distribution.
* Q1 results impacted by weakness in fuel products segment, partially offset by continued stability in core specialty products segment
* Based on preliminary data, partnership currently sees, for q1 2016, a net loss between $83.0 million and $59.0 million
* In view of current volatility in market conditions board unanimously voted to suspend quarterly cash distribution
* Anticipate that current-year capital spending to be well below prior-year levels
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24