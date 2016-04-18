FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chiasma updates FDA's complete response letter for Mycapssa(tm)
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chiasma updates FDA's complete response letter for Mycapssa(tm)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc

* Chiasma provides update regarding FDA’s complete response letter for Mycapssa(tm) new drug application

* Fda advised Chiasma that agency did not believe company’s application had provided substantial evidence of efficacy to warrant approval

* FDA expressed concerns regarding certain aspects of company’s single-arm, open-label phase 3 clinical trial

* Says fda advised chiasma that it would need to conduct another clinical trial in order to overcome this deficiency

* FDA did not note any safety concerns related to Mycapssa in its letter

* FDA strongly recommended that company conduct a randomized, double-blind and controlled trial that enrolls patients from united states

* FDA advised during site inspection some deficiencies conveyed to representative of co’s supplier would need to be resolved before approval

* Says proceeding with recently initiated Mpowered phase 3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
