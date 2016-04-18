FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp

* M&T Bank Corp announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

* Provision for credit losses was $49 million in q1 of 2016, compared with $38 million in year-earlier quarter

* Taxable-Equivalent net interest income aggregated $878 million in q1 of 2016, up 32%

* Tangible equity per common share rose 13% to $65.65 at march 31, 2016

* Net charge-offs of loans during recent quarter aggregated $42 million , compared with $36 million in each of first and fourth quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.