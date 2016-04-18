BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

April 18 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp

* M&T Bank Corp announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87

* Provision for credit losses was $49 million in q1 of 2016, compared with $38 million in year-earlier quarter

* Taxable-Equivalent net interest income aggregated $878 million in q1 of 2016, up 32%

* Tangible equity per common share rose 13% to $65.65 at march 31, 2016

* Net charge-offs of loans during recent quarter aggregated $42 million , compared with $36 million in each of first and fourth quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )