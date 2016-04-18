FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grainger Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grainger Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc

* Grainger reports results for the 2016 first quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18

* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.49 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W w grainger inc says continue to see price and gross margin pressure driven primarily by low inflation

* Narrowed its 2016 sales and earnings per share guidance for year

* W w grainger inc sees 2016 sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80

* Now expects sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80 for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.78, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.