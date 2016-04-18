BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 adj EPS $6.30-$6.80 from continuing operations

April 18 (Reuters) - Lennox International Reports Record First

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Sees fy revenue up 4 to 8 percent

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.80 from continuing operations

* Quarter profit

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $715 million versus i/b/e/s view $723.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.26 to $6.76 from continuing operations

* Reiterating guidance for revenue growth of 4-8% at constant currency for 2016

* Reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)