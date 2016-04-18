FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy closes $25 million loan facility
April 18, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy closes $25 million loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy closes $25 million loan facility

* Closed a long-term loan facility with hercules capital, inc. For up to $25 million to support development of fuel cell projects

* Fuelcell energy drew first tranche of $15 million at closing

* 30 month secured facility matures in october, 2018, and bears interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum

* Additional $10 million may be advanced under 2 subsequent tranches as co attains certain performance and financial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

