April 18 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp :

* Amedica signs exclusive Chinese silicon nitride distribution agreement

* Weigao Orthopedic will have exclusive rights for sale, marketing, distribution of Amedica-branded silicon nitride spinal implants in China

* Enters a partnership with Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Co Ltd, unit of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: