BRIEF-Celator reports on previously suspended investigator-initiated clinical study

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Celator Reports On Previously Suspended Investigator-Initiated clinical study

* Investigator-Initiated clinical study at a university was reported as suspended on www.clinicaltrials.gov

* Celator understands that study has since been re-opened

* Study had previously been suspended due to institutional resource considerations at university, unrelated to vyxeos (CPX-351)

* Study is Phase 2 study of VYXEOS for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients