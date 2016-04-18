FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celator reports on previously suspended investigator-initiated clinical study
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celator reports on previously suspended investigator-initiated clinical study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Celator Reports On Previously Suspended Investigator-Initiated clinical study

* Investigator-Initiated clinical study at a university was reported as suspended on www.clinicaltrials.gov

* Celator understands that study has since been re-opened

* Study had previously been suspended due to institutional resource considerations at university, unrelated to vyxeos (CPX-351)

* Study is Phase 2 study of VYXEOS for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
