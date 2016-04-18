FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly earnings per share C$0.48
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly earnings per share C$0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc :

* Rogers Communications reports first quarter 2016 results

* On track to roll out 1 gig speeds to our entire footprint by end of 2016

* Qtrly basic earnings per share C$0.48

* By end of 2016, expect to deliver over 500 hours of 4K content

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $0.51

* Says “well positioned to achieve our 2016 financial guidance”

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$0.51

* Rogers Communications Inc qtrly wireless postpaid net additions of 14,000, an improvement of 40,000 year on year

* Qtrly operating revenue C$3.245 billion versus C$3.175 billion

* 7 basis point year over year improvement on wireless postpaid churn in Q1

* Rogers Communications Inc qtrly cable internet net additions of 16,000, an improvement of 23,000 year on year

* Rogers Communications Inc qtrly ARPA up 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

