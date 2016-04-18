BRIEF-Dynavax presents pivotal phase 3 data showing HEPLISAV-B provides significantly higher protection against Hepatitis B than ENGERIX-B(R)

April 18 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Dynavax presents pivotal phase 3 data showing heplisav-b(tm) provides significantly higher protection against hepatitis b than engerix-b(r)

* Says us fda has established sept 15, 2016 as pdufa date for heplisav-b biologics license application

* Rates of local,systemic reactions, adverse events,serious adverse events,deaths were similar between heplisav-b ,engerix-b groups