BRIEF-Dynavax presents pivotal phase 3 data showing HEPLISAV-B provides significantly higher protection against Hepatitis B than ENGERIX-B(R)
April 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynavax presents pivotal phase 3 data showing HEPLISAV-B provides significantly higher protection against Hepatitis B than ENGERIX-B(R)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Dynavax presents pivotal phase 3 data showing heplisav-b(tm) provides significantly higher protection against hepatitis b than engerix-b(r)

* Says us fda has established sept 15, 2016 as pdufa date for heplisav-b biologics license application

* Rates of local,systemic reactions, adverse events,serious adverse events,deaths were similar between heplisav-b ,engerix-b groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

