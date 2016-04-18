BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q1 2016 loss per share $0.09

April 18 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc :

* Applied optoelectronics announces preliminary first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q1 2016 revenue $50 million to $50.5 million

* Sees q1 2016 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Expects to report gaap and non-gaap gross margin in q1 2016 in range of 28.0% to 28.5%

* Says “expect q1 revenue to be within our guided range”

* On a non-gaap basis expects a net loss between $0.7 million and $1.0 million, or $0.04 and $0.06 per basic share

* Expects to report q1 gaap and non-gaap gross margin in q1 2016 in range of 28.0% to 28.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)