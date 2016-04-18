FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q1 2016 loss per share $0.09
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q1 2016 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc :

* Applied optoelectronics announces preliminary first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q1 2016 revenue $50 million to $50.5 million

* Sees q1 2016 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Expects to report gaap and non-gaap gross margin in q1 2016 in range of 28.0% to 28.5%

* Says “expect q1 revenue to be within our guided range”

* On a non-gaap basis expects a net loss between $0.7 million and $1.0 million, or $0.04 and $0.06 per basic share

* Expects to report q1 gaap and non-gaap gross margin in q1 2016 in range of 28.0% to 28.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.