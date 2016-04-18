BRIEF-Illumina sees FY 2016 revenue up about 12 percent

April 18 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Illumina announces preliminary revenue for first quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q1 revenue $572 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 12 percent

* “Q1 results fell short of expectations largely due to lower than expected sales of hiseq 2500, 3000 and 4000 instruments”

* Now project approximately 12% revenue growth for fiscal 2016

* "given disappointing outlook in Europe, we have made management changes in region and plan to implement a program of actions"