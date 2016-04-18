BRIEF-ATI to cut over 250 positions at its FRP operations

April 18 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* ATI announces restructuring actions to further streamline flat rolled products operations

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says $9 million of Q1 2016 charges for salaried workforce reductions

* Over $30 million of annual savings from restructuring actions to begin in Q3 2016

* Reduction of approximately one third of FRP’s salaried workforce through elimination of over 250 positions

* Expect flat rolled products business to be modestly profitable in second half of 2016

* Workforce reduction will be completed by end of Q2 2016