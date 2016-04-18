FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ATI to cut over 250 positions at its FRP operations
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ATI to cut over 250 positions at its FRP operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* ATI announces restructuring actions to further streamline flat rolled products operations

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says $9 million of Q1 2016 charges for salaried workforce reductions

* Over $30 million of annual savings from restructuring actions to begin in Q3 2016

* Reduction of approximately one third of FRP’s salaried workforce through elimination of over 250 positions

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says restructuring of its flat rolled products (FRP) operations with reduction of over 250 positions

* Expect flat rolled products business to be modestly profitable in second half of 2016

* Workforce reduction will be completed by end of Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.