BRIEF-Celanese Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.83
April 18, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celanese Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Celanese Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.83; Raises 2016 Outlook Range To 8

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.83

* 10 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese corp qtrly earnings per share $1.73

* Qtrly total net sales $1.4 billion versus $1.45 billion

* “demand picture in china has not yet resolved itself, and growth in europe and north america remains modest” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

