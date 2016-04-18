FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in Tennenbaum Capital Partners
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 18, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in Tennenbaum Capital Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Cno Financial Group Inc :

* CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in Tennenbaum Capital Partners

* Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed

* Tcp will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis under its present executive leadership

* Agreed to make general account investments over a period of time of about $250 million across tcp’s managed funds and strategies

* Commitments include investments in tcp’s direct lending, special situation strategies, $30 million commitment to tcp capital corp

* To make general account investments to assist in tcp’s investment management and overall platform’s continued growth in aum

* Commitments include investments in tcp’s direct lending,special situation strategies and $30 million commitment to tcp capital corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.