BRIEF-Sony, Jackson Estate sign definitive agreement for Sony to acquire remaining half of SONY/ATV music publishing
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sony, Jackson Estate sign definitive agreement for Sony to acquire remaining half of SONY/ATV music publishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Sony Corp :

* Sony and jackson estate sign definitive agreement for sony to acquire remaining half of sony/atv music publishing

* Sony corp says co’s unit sony corp of america, signed agreement with estate to obtain full ownership of sony/atv music publishing by acquiring 50% interest in sony/atv held by estate

* Says sony is currently evaluating impact on its consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 .

* Says transaction had no material impact on sony’s consolidated results for fiscal year ended march 31 , 2016.

* Sony corp says estate will also retain its ownership interest in emi music publishing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
