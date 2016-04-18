FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Frontier Corp announces strategic review initiative
April 18, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Frontier Corp announces strategic review initiative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Northern Frontier Corp :

* Northern Frontier Corp announces strategic review initiative

* Will continue to explore and review alternatives to improve its capital structure and liquidity

* Formed a special committee of independent directors to review strategic alternatives for corporation

* Review is being conducted by management and overseen by committee

* Will consider various options including but not limited to sale of non-core assets and/or divisions

* Review will consider refinancing or repayment of debt and issuance of new debt or equity

* Will consider further cost reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

