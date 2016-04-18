BRIEF-Annidis Corp appointes Cameron Bramwell as CEO

April 18 (Reuters) - Annidis Corp

* Annidis announces the appointment of new president & CEO, grant of options and new grid promissory note

* Says Cameron Bramwell appointed CEO and president

* Cameron bramwell appointed as new president and chief executive officer of annidis effective immediately

* Says Crowley will remain a director of corporation

* Michael crowley has resigned from interim position as president and chief executive officer of Annidis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)