BRIEF-Ultrapetrol reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.19

April 18 (Reuters) - Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd :

* Ultrapetrol reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Q4 revenue $71.1 million versus $78.6 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.19

* Q4 loss per share $0.24 including items

* During q4 of 2015, river business was severely impacted by lower freight rates and a reduction in demand

* Continue to engage in negotiations with secured lenders as co seeks to achieve a consensual financial restructuring

* “believe that co needs to maintain a sizeable liquidity cushion to remain solvent during unpredictable downturns”

* Continue to carry out ongoing negotiations with secured lenders, seeking to reorganize capital structure

* Special committee is exploring options,will make recommendations to board of directors in connection with restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)