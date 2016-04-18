BRIEF-Idex sees FY earnings per share $3.70-$3.75

April 18 (Reuters) - Idex Corp :

* Idex Reports First Quarter Eps Of 89 Cents; Raises Full Year Eps Guidance To $3.70 - $3.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.89

* Sees fy earnings per share $3.70 to $3.75

* Announced a 6 percent increase in quarterly dividend on april 6, 2016

* Flat organic growth is anticipated in q2 of 2016, with eps of 91 to 93 cents

* Idex corp qtrly orders of $526 million were flat compared with prior year period

* Increasing fy eps guidance driven primarily by permanent tax benefit associated with new accounting guidance for share-based compensation

* Reaffirm our revenue guidance for year of flat organic growth with operating margins between 20.5 percent and 21 percent

* 2016 operating contribution from akron brass deal to be offset by acquisition fair value charges, purchase accounting amortization

* Qtrly net sales $502.6 million versus $502.2 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)