BRIEF-Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Co, Hearst entered into an agreement to jointly acquire complex in a 50/50 ownership structure

* Rich Antoniello,Complex CEO & Co-Founder,will continue to lead company

* Liontree Advisors acted as advisor to complex on this transaction

* Parties currently expect that transaction will be completed within next 60 days

* Complex will develop premium video content for distribution across Verizon digital platforms, including go90, AOL.com

* Venture, Verizon Hearst Media Partners, is debuting two initial channels;RatedRed.com and Seriously.TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
