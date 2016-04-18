BRIEF-Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels

April 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels

* Co, Hearst entered into an agreement to jointly acquire complex in a 50/50 ownership structure

* Rich Antoniello,Complex CEO & Co-Founder,will continue to lead company

* Liontree Advisors acted as advisor to complex on this transaction

* Parties currently expect that transaction will be completed within next 60 days

* Complex will develop premium video content for distribution across Verizon digital platforms, including go90, AOL.com

* Venture, Verizon Hearst Media Partners, is debuting two initial channels;RatedRed.com and Seriously.TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)