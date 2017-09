April 18 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd :

* Geopark announces first-quarter 2016 operational update

* Qtrly oil and gas production up 15 pct to 22,518 boepd

* 2016 work program scenario for $25-30/bbl oil price environment with $20-25 million capital investment targeting 0-5 pct production growth