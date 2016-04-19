FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pacific announces comprehensive restructuring agreement with Catalyst Capital
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 19, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific announces comprehensive restructuring agreement with Catalyst Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Pacific announces comprehensive restructuring agreement with Catalyst Capital with support of certain of its noteholders and lenders to strengthen its financial position

* Says operations of company’s subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption

* Restructuring transaction will result in a net reduction of indebtedness by about $5 billion

* Debtor-In-Possession financing of $500 million less original issue discount of 4% to be provided jointly by certain co’s noteholders

* Break fee equal to 5% of principal amount of dip financing shall be payable by co to Catalyst,funding creditors

* Has agreed to a “no shop” provision with catalyst for a period of up to twelve weeks

* Providers of DIP financing to receive warrants to buy their pro rata share of 25% of fully diluted common shares of reorganized co

* Catalyst has agreed to backstop creditor dip financing

* Says funding creditors to provide U.S. $250 million of DIP financing

* Creditor DIP financing to not be repaid at exit of restructuring deal and to convert into 5-year secured notes on customary terms

* Says catalyst has committed to providing u.s. $250 million of dip financing

* Claims by co’s creditors,other unsecured creditors(not of co’s units), to be fully extinguished,exchanged for 58.2% of shares of reorganized co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.