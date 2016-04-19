BRIEF-New Oriental Q3 net income per ads $0.31

April 19 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* Q3 revenue $346.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $336 million

* New Oriental announces results for the third fiscal quarter ended february 29, 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $378.1 million to $391.3 million

* Quarterly enrollments increased by 25.2% year-over-year

* Qtrly net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.31

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.34

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)