BRIEF-WiLAN Q1 revenue $30.1 mln versus $20.4 mln
April 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WiLAN Q1 revenue $30.1 mln versus $20.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Wi-LAN Inc

* Wilan reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $30.1 million versus $20.4 million

* Qtrly gaap net earnings $0.04 per basic share

* Lan inc says cash operating expenses for q2 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11.0 million

* Lan inc - expect decrease in litigation expenses in fiscal 2016 due to expected level of litigation activities and corresponding fee arrangements

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Do not expect elimination of research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

