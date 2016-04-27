FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBIZ Q1 EPS $0.41 from continuing operations
April 27, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBIZ Q1 EPS $0.41 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cbiz Reports First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent to $224.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Expect 2016 total revenue growth within a range of 6% to 8% over 2015

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Expect 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase within a range of 9% to 12%

* Says adjusted ebitda is projected to be within a range of $93.0 to $95.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

