April 27 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc

* Cgi posts strong q2 results

* Q2 revenue c$2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion

* Cgi group inc qtrly bookings of $2.7 billion , up $480.9 million

* quarter-End backlog of $20.7 billion , up $705.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.86 excluding items